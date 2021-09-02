Weather Service talks hotter temps this weekend & tropical disturbance concerns

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next week.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Southeast Texas will run 5 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend.

Heat advisories may be needed.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the western Caribbean has a 20 percent chance for development in the Bay of Campeche before it moves inland over Mexico next week.

Hurricane Larry stays out in the Atlantic.

A disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a 30 percent chance for development.

None of these systems will affect our region over the next week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.