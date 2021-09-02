Norma Ann Hutchinson, 77, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland.

Norma was born on October 23, 1943 in Port Arthur to parents Adise (Talbot) and Willie Buchannan Stanley.

She was a lifelong resident of the Port Arthur area and she graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School.

Norma attended Lamar State College receiving two Associate Degrees, Computer Programming and Business Management.

She had worked at several businesses as a secretary and she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, sewing in her younger years and talking to her friends.

Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friends who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Adise Stanley.

Norma is survived by her husband of 50 years, George Hutchinson of Port Arthur, her son, Kevin Hutchinson and his wife, Sandra of Mauriceville, her daughter, Megan Woodie of Port Arthur, her brother, David Stanley and his wife Faye of Lumberton, her sisters, Helen Lowrance of Columbus, TX, Kathy Lovoi of Beaumont.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mindy Molina and husband, Richard, Julie Nelson and husband, Brock and five great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home, Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.