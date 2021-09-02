Brian David Schoenberg, 57, of Groves passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born on September 8, 1963 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Bernard Schoenberg and Barbara Ann Hebert Schoenberg. Brian was a lifelong resident of the area.

He graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1981. Brian was the owner and operator of Brian’s Wrecker Service in Port Arthur for over 35 years.

He was a member of Pathway Church Mid County in Port Neches.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard and his mother, Barbara Ann Vickers.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Krista White Schoenberg of Groves; his sons, Bryce Hayden Loftin , Braison Charles Loftin and Brock Robert Schoenberg all of Groves.

He is also survived by his sister, Kim Stephenson of Port Arthur; his brother, Benny Schoenberg of Deweyville.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM at Pathway Church Mid County, 2326 Nederland Ave, Port Neches with a service to honor Brian’s life to follow at 10:00 AM at the church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.