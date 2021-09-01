Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Police are investigating following a drive-by shooting that targeted a Port Arthur home but, thankfully, left no one struck by the gunfire.

Det. Mike Hebert said detectives are working the case as a deadly contact investigation, adding the violence took place in the 3800 block of 29th Street.

Port Arthur Police dispatch received a call at 10:06 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting.

According to Hebert, there were occupants inside the home during the shooting but no one was hit.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are not releasing suspect or motive information. Hebert said the home’s occupants told police they have no idea who might have fired the shots.

The response report indicated there was an inconsolable woman on scene. After officers left, an ambulance responded to the location and took a woman away on a stretcher.

Neighbors said it could have been an anxiety attack.

According to police, only one house was struck during the gunfire.