See who earned Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

Twisted Gypsy boutique was named Nederland Chamber of Commerce August Business of the Month. Evy Knight and husband Donny have created a chic, boho-style boutique right in the heart of Nederland. According to the Chamber, this “zen den” is a great place to look for the latest fashions, shoes, jewelry and accessories, including some “helpful” boutique-inspired items that can’t be found just anywhere. Twisted Gypsy is located at 1219 Boston Avenue. Call 409-344-8998 for more information.