DEATH NOTICES:

Bernice Rose Williams, 85, of Nederland, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 28, 2021. Services are pendign with Broussard’s, Nederland.

Ronnie Tooke, 81, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

James David Sargent, 82, of Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital on Houston, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jesse David Bernal, Jr., 67, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Linda J. Soliz, 74, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Barbara Jean Hanson Smithy, 83, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Charles Fredrick Louwerse, 76, of Orange passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Osman Jiron, 38, Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Eric Renaldo Cole, Sr. 58, of Port Arthur, TX died Saturday, August 28, 2021. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Norma Jean Hoffpauir, 84, of Port Arthur, died, Monday, August 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Bud Hearn, 79, of Fannett, died Sunday, August 29, 2021. Services are pending with Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Jay “Jay Bird” Anthony Theriot, 58, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away August 25, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Jerry Dean Kelley, 77, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 28, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Martha Elizabeth Chance, 95, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 29, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

James E. Barnett, 90, of Vidor, Texas passed away August 29, 2021. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Nellie Rose Trahan, 83, of Groves, Texas. Passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Groves.

Mayda Annette Depwe, 87, of Port Arthur, Texas.Passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Groves.

Belle Smith, 82, of Bridge City, Texas. Passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Groves.

Clarence B. “C.B.” Shahan, 92, of Port Neches, Texas. Passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

James Thomas Rodgers, 51, of Port Neches, Texas. Passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Raymond John Simon, 80, of Nederland, Texas. Passed away Passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Floyd Russell Scalf, 51, of Groves, Texas.Passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Norma Ann Hutchinson, 77, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Tracie Chance, 48, of Nederland passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Brian David Schoenberg, 57, of Groves passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Kathryn “kay” Ellen Freeman, 97, of Groves, Texas. Passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home Groves.