Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to the public this week at the Carl Parker Center on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The event is sponsored by the Port Arthur Health Department and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

School officials said COVID-19 is responsible for illnesses ranging from a mild cold to severe respiratory problems, organ failure and death.

Officials stress community members can protect themselves and loved ones against the deadly disease by getting vaccinated. Booster shots will also be available.

No appointment is needed.

All ages 12 and older are welcome.

You must be accompanied by an adult if under 18.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect individuals and family members at home, school, work and play.

On Monday, health officials reported COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches registered from Friday.

There were confirmations of 20 for Port Arthur, four for Groves, 25 for Nederland and two for Port Neches.