Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Eyemart Express associates in Port Arthur are among the optical retailer’s 2,200 volunteers helping the blind and low-vision community with its new Be My Eyes partnership.

The retailer is encouraging all store, lab, distribution center and home office associates to participate in virtual volunteer opportunities.

Be My Eyes is an app that links visually-impaired users with volunteers in real time. Upon activating their smartphone’s camera and a live feed through the app, users gain access to volunteers who can help them “see” and answer questions or carry out tasks.

When the app is activated, a group of volunteers is pinged, and the first to respond is immediately connected to assist with a user’s visual dilemma.

The app is free and volunteers around the world are available 24/7.

“We are committed to increasing vision accessibility,” says Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express Chief People Officer. “Our team works hard to help people see clearly every day, and the Be My Eyes partnership allows us to improve people’s vision in a different way.”

The mobile app offers flexible volunteer opportunities to assist blind and low-vision people no matter where they are located.

The average call lasts three minutes. The new volunteers from Eyemart Express’ partnership expand the number of blind and low-vision users that the app helps.

Join the Port Arthur Eyemart Express team and volunteer with Be My Eyes at bemyeyes.com.