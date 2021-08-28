Affidavit: Port Neches man was riding on 4-wheeler with meth in pocket
A Port Neches man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance after reportedly riding around on a 4-wheeler with meth in his pocket.
Kevin Wayne Duhon, 50, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury. Duhon is facing a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit released this week, Duhon was riding a 4-wheeler on Bowlin Street June 22 when he was stopped by police at approximately 10:51 p.m.
The driver was patted down for weapons, the responding officer wrote, and a sharp object was detected in a front pocket. The man said it was his phone and gave the officer consent to search, the document states.
Removed from the pocket was a phone, tweezers and a clear plastic bag with approximately 5 grams of meth.
Duhon was arrested at the scene but was not listed Thursday as a current inmate in the Jefferson County Jail
Free COVID testing sites in Jefferson County to open as death count climbs
Jefferson County officials are expected next week to announce the opening of a free COVID-19 testing site following a week... read more