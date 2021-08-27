August 27, 2021

(Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA president gives updates at Rotary meeting

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Friday, August 27, 2021

Dr. Betty Reynard, president of Lamar State College Port Arthur, spoke at the Port Arthur Rotary meeting Thursday, where she addressed a multitude of issues from staffing to COVID mitigation. Reynard was presented a certificate of appreciation from Rotary President Art Thomas at the end of the meeting. 

