PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA president gives updates at Rotary meeting
Dr. Betty Reynard, president of Lamar State College Port Arthur, spoke at the Port Arthur Rotary meeting Thursday, where she addressed a multitude of issues from staffing to COVID mitigation. Reynard was presented a certificate of appreciation from Rotary President Art Thomas at the end of the meeting.
