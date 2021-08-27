Joy Belle Manning Leigh, 92, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away peacefully in her sleep in College Station, Texas with her family by her side.

Joy Belle was born in Beaumont, Texas. Her parents were Earl and Betty Manning of Port Arthur.

She attended school K-12 in Port Arthur, Texas and graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor and Master of Education. She taught resource students most of her 40 year teaching career.

She was always one who invested her life in others. She was a great prayer warrior that gave everything to the Lord in prayer.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In retirement, she loved to travel, and to go to the quilt guild and garden club. Antiquing was her favorite pastime.

She enjoyed attending bible studies with friends and she especially enjoyed going to a monthly bible study in Montgomery, Alabama with her friend, Kathy.

Above all, she enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joy Belle was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty Manning. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Green and son-in-law, Galen of College Station, Texas; her son, Robert K. Leigh, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Rochelle of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Susan Green Richardson and her husband Andrew of College Station, Texas and Stephen Green of Bryan, Texas.

She has three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel, and Joel Richardson of College Station, Texas.

Joy Belle will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur, Texas, at 1:30 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Tuscaloosa, St. Jude’s Children’s Fund, Shriners Children’s Hospitals or Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Boxes.

Arrangements by Memorial Funeral Chapel of College Station, 2901 Texas Avenue South, College Station, Texas 77845 979-764-9363