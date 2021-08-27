Jean Firman- Glen Vaught, 87, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Rattlesden, England on April 28, 1934 to Alexander Firman-Glen and Gladys Markwell Firman- Glen.

Jean lived in the area for 64 years and worked at Pat Woods Pharmacy for 9 years.

She was a former president of the Rotary Anns of Port Arthur and worked with the CavOilcade pageant for many years.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve “Murphy” Vaught of Moore, Stansbury and Vaught Architects of Port Arthur and brother, Peter Glen.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Joy Marler of Beaumont and Laine Kennedy of San Marcos; son, Rick Vaught and wife Donna of Montgomery; sisters, Iris Williams and husband Russell “Nino” of New York and Barbara Meeks and husband Keith of South Carolina; brother, John Glen of England; sister-in-laws, Catherine Powell of Tyler and Violet Glen of England; grandchildren, Steve Vaught, David Vaught and wife Kelly, Steven Rutherford, Ashley Rutherford, Colton Kennedy, Courtney Cappadonna and husband Gary, Paul Chojnacki, Nicole Marler and wife Niki Boudreaux, Whitney Street and husband Matt and Tyler Marler; great-grandchildren, Evan Cappadonna and Wesley Thomas; and other family members, Marcus Cook and wife Julie, Stella Geary and husband Malcom, David Geary, Tracy Stephenson, Louise Issacs and husband Steve and son Ryland and Matt Cook and sons, Leon and Rocco Cook.