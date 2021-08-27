FRI 4 am STORM WATCH: Tropical Storm Ida grows stronger overnight

The National Hurricane Center’s 4 a.m. Central Friday update indicates Tropical Storm Ida is a little stronger with maximum winds now up to 45 MPH.

The storm was still south of Cuba and not expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico until Saturday.

The storm, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, is forecast to make its U.S. landfall at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday in central to southeast Louisiana.

There has been little change to the forecast track or intensity forecasts from Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service Lake Charles has a Facebook Live briefing planned at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

