Clarence “Sugar Bear” Sinegal, Jr. a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, TX, was called home to the Heavenly Gates on August 16, 2021 at the age of 65.

Funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

A private Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery, Houston TX, on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.