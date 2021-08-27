FRI 7 am STORM WATCH: Tropical Storm Ida wind speed reaches 60 mph

Tropical Storm Ida strengthened some Friday morning, now with 60 mph wind speeds.

As of 7 a.m. Central Friday, the forecast track still shows landfall in Louisiana between Morgan City and New Orleans as a major (category 3 or greater) hurricane Sunday afternoon or Sunday night.

Southeast Texas is not in the error cone, but residents should still monitor the progress of the storm.

Southwest Louisiana is partially in the error cone, and people should stay notified if this system shifts further west.

South central Louisiana is very close to the landfall projection. With this scenario, motorists should prepare on it coming to the region, and plan accordingly.

“You do not want to get caught having to evacuate in strong winds on Sunday morning,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist said.