Jefferson County Go Texan Committee announces 2021 scholarship recipients

The Jefferson County Go Texan Committee, a subcommittee of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, recently announced its annual scholarship recipients.

This year’s 11 recipients, which includes five from Mid County high schools, represents an array of schools across Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

“This is a special year,” said Clint Burges, Jefferson County Go Texan Ambassador. “We have not only a special group of students but a special group of volunteers who made some amazing arrangements to raise money for these kids at the last minute.”

Locals includes Langning Luo, Abby Hoffpauir, Brian Hoffpauir and Yammelly Martinez of Nederland and Grace Elisabeth Richard of Port Neches-Groves.

For the first time in committee history, Jefferson County Go Texan received enough money from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to award three $20,000 scholarships.

Martinez and Abby Hoffpauir, of Nederland High School, and Carli Taylor, of Hamshire-Fannett High School, will receive scholarships.

Each of the 68 participating area Go Texan counties awards a scholarship to one of its respective graduating high school seniors.

An additional 10 awards are given at large to eligible students within these counties, of which Jefferson County was one.

From the 1970s, Jefferson County Go Texan has distributed more than $779,000 in committed scholarships and assisted more than 250 students,” Burges said.

“This year the committee will be dispersing more than $71,200 to local youth of Jefferson County. This year proves what Jefferson County Go Texan’s mission is all about — Supporting Youth Through Education.”