VIDEO — Port Arthur Police make arrest week after 2 shot outside convenience store

Two people were shot outside a Port Arthur convenience store Aug. 16.

A week later, police announced the arrest of a suspect, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shelby Harper said officers arrested Deon Williams at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The apprehension was led by PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, along with deputies of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Williams is from the 1800 block of Rev. Raymond Scott Avenue.

His bond has been set at $250,000 for each charge.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 600 block West Gulfway Drive.

Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Officers on scene learned a gunman approached the victims outside the store and opened fire. After shooting the victims, the gunman fled on foot.