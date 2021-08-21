RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to celebrate 48th year

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., presents “Breaking Generational Curses” during the 11 a.m. morning service Sunday. The presenter will be Kerri Anne Nash. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker for the Port Arthur Minister’s Conference In-House Revival at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brighter Day Ministries, 2600 Procter St.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will celebrate its 48th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

