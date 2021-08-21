August 21, 2021

  • 77°
Optimal Wireless - Jefferson Drive team members and supporters with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce celebrate the wireless center’s grand opening. (Courtesy of Joe Tant)

New Port Arthur business finds local connection

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday morning in Port Arthur.

The event was co-hosted by the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

 

Guadalupe Espinoza serves as store manager at Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

The Cricket-backed store offers mobile hotspot, leasing through Progressive and EBBP program options.

Manager Guadalupe Espinoza said the store, located at 1700 Jefferson Drive, Suite 200, is open seven days a week.

A view inside Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and varies on Sundays.

For more information, call 409-548-4956.

Optimal Wireless – Jefferson Drive is located at 1700 Jefferson Drive, Suite 200, next to La Vaquita. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

– Provided by Natalie Picazo

Print Article