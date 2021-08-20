August 20, 2021

Nederland neighborhood to lose water service for portion of Saturday

By PA News

Published 10:45 am Friday, August 20, 2021

NEDERLAND — Water service will be cut off to a small portion of Nederland on Saturday.

The water service will be cut off starting at 10 a.m. for customers in the area of Detroit to Helena between 17th and 24th Streets.

The cutoff should take no more than four hours, city officials said.

The interruption is necessary for the water tie-in at Bulldog Stadium.

