Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 11-17
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17:
Aug. 11
- Dillon Hughes, 21, was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Bryan.
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
Aug. 12
- Levery Brooks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of West Parkway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
- A fraud report was filed.
- A report to assist other agency was filed in the 6100 block of Warren.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
Aug. 13
- Lauren Underhill, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
Aug. 14
- Brenden Janeaux, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Tonya Harst, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 15
- Douglas Sanchez, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Nathaniel Summerlin, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- A report to assist other agency was filed in the 1400 block of Poole.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
Aug. 16
- Rachel Bowden, 43, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Main.
- Francisco Jarquin, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of Saba.
- An information report was filed in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
Aug. 17
- Anderson Rubio, 48, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Kobey Gore, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 25th Street.
- A dog at large was reported in the 3700 block of Franklin.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 5700 block of Cleveland.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl.
