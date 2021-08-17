Mr. Henry Jones Jr. of Port Arthur died Friday, Aug. 6 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital, Galveston, TX.

A native of Opelousas, LA., he was a resident of Port Arthur for 51 years and was employed by Valero for 46 years.

Henry was a deacon at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church of Port Arthur under Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses.

Survivors include sons Leonard Jones, Henry Jones III and Lester Jones; daughters, Lisa Jones Brown and Betty Jean Senegal; sister, Bernadine Crockett; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 20 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Drive, Port Arthur, TX.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service.