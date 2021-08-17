Expected hurricane-strength Grace set for landfall this weekend

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a hurricane as it heads west towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

The forecast track, according to the National Weather Service, keeps it moving west, reaching Mexico late Friday or early Saturday.

The only impact in Southeast Texas will be above-normal tides at the end of this week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Tropical Storm Henri is out in the Atlantic near Bermuda, but it will not be a threat to the region.