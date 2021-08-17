2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store Monday night

Two people were shot outside a Port Arthur convenience store Monday night, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police did announce the conditions of the victims, only releasing that each was taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers responded to the 600 block West Gulfway Drive in reference to shots being fired at approximately 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived, two victims were located at the scene with gunshot wounds, Lt. Ryan Byers said.

“Officers on scene learned that a suspect approached the victims outside the store and opened fire,” Byers said. “After shooting the victims, the suspect fled on foot.”

Suspect information on the shooter was not immediately provided.