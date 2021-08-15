Suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested after Port Arthur Police pursuit

Stolen metal parts were recovered Sunday following a police pursuit before daybreak, authorities said.

Sgt. T. Paul said Port Arthur Police Department officers went to 7207 Lake Arthur Drive at 4:36 a.m. in reference to an in-progress metal theft in the residential neighborhood.

Officers arrived in the area and a vehicle pursuit ensued, Paul said.

Officers followed, and subjects were taken into custody.

Paul said metal catalytic converters were recovered.

Port Arthur Police did not initially release the names of those arrested or their charges.

This theft is under investigation by the PAPD Criminal Investigation Division.