National Weather Service: Tropical Storm Grace could take general path towards Texas

Fred has again reorganized into a tropical storm, forecasters said Sunday morning.

Landfall projections are in the Florida panhandle Monday night as a tropical storm.

No impacts are expected in Southeast Texas from Fred.

Grace is still a tropical storm south of Puerto Rico, according to the National Weather Service.

It is forecast to move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said if Tropical Storm Grace survives moving over all the islands, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

Long term projections show Grace could strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, and move on a general path towards Texas or Louisiana.

The uncertainty is very high on specifics of how strong it will be and exactly where it will make landfall.