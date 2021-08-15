CHRISTUS reinstating 1 visitor for patients policy

BEAUMONT — Effective Monday (Aug. 16), most patients at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities will be allowed one visitor during their stay.

However, all Emergency Departments will have a visitation by exception policy.

The only patients in the Emergency Departments who will be allowed one visitor are minors who will be accompanied by an adult, along with those who require assistance for care.

“This current surge presents us with conditions that change week-to-week, and even day-to-day, and we always carefully consider factors that lead to policy changes – especially those that play such an important role in the healing of our patients,” said Ryan Miller, Chief Operating Officer at CHRISTUS.

“Over last week, we were able to add nursing and clinical staff to our hospital while we saw some stabilization with hospitalizations. Because of that, we believe we are in a much better environment to again welcome visitors. We understand that the support of loved ones is vital to the health journey of our patients and we are pleased to safely offer that opportunity.”

As CHRISTUS moves into the new week and ahead, officials are asking the community’s help to ensure the staff maintains a safe care environment for all of our patients. Officials respectfully ask the community do not accompany anyone to the hospital if any of the following applies:

You are positive for COVID.

You have a recent exposure to COVID.

You or anyone in your household is under quarantine because of COVID exposure.

Any visitors to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities are still required to wear masks upon entry and for the duration of their visit.