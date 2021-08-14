New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, will celebrate the church’s 115th anniversary with a service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is Rev. Yvonne Howard of God 1st Baptist Church.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will continue teaching series “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” during the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship. The director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. is the presenter. For more information, call 409-983-7654.The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Center for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee with Pastor Richard Keaton Nash” of Solid Rock Baptist Church will be on The Breeze KSAP 96.9 LPFM from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is Rabbi Dr. Joshua Samuel Taub of Dallas. Taub is rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanuel of Beaumont.

New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, the Golden Band Ministry will discuss “Demonstrating the Fruit of the Spirit in Preparing for the Hurricane Season” at noon Thursday.

