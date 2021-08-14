Port Arthur Police identify teenage victim of Friday night fatal crash

The young man killed in a Friday night crash in Port Arthur was days away from his 18th birthday, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Sgt. George Clark identified the victim as 17-year-old Adrian Castellanos. His birthday is Aug. 18.

Police officers responded to the 3700 block of Memorial Boulevard in reference to a crash, where a vehicle struck a tree, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday.

A single vehicle was traveling south on Memorial Boulevard at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Timothy Dinger said, and left the roadway striking a tree on the west side of the roadway.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle, and the driver, Castellanos, died from his injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III, who responded to the scene.

The Advanced Accident Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation.