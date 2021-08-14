Port Arthur Police: 1 killed after car crashes into tree

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of Memorial Boulevard in reference to a crash, where a vehicle struck a tree, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday.

A single vehicle was traveling south on Memorial Boulevard at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Timothy Dinger

Said, and left the roadway striking a tree on the west side of the roadway.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle died from his injuries, police said.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III, who responded to the scene.

The Advanced Accident Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation.