Here’s how to get a free test to see if you have COVID antibodies

LifeShare Blood Center employees Lisa Nissen, left, Myeshia Rachal and Denis Broussard await donors inside the bus outside Walmart on Memorial Boulevard Friday.
Broussard said the supply of blood is very low at this time.
There are other opportunities to donate and request an antibody test: From 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Twin City Motors and 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Walgreens in Groves.
(Mary Meaux/The News)
