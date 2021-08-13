PHOTOS — Students get started on first day across Nederland ISD
The Nederland Independent School District returned to class Thursday with campuses across the city welcoming back students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Road construction throughout the city caused some extended arrival times, but no large-scale problems were reported.
The NISD educates approximately 5,100 students between pre-kindergarten and 12th grade. There are approximately 1,550 high school students.
The district employs 650 people with 400 serving as teachers.
