Port Arthur homicide victim’s cause of death unknown; autopsies backed up at county morgue

The family of a Port Arthur man is in the process of making funeral arrangements days after he was killed in his home.

For now, Lonnie Scott’s family doesn’t know the exact cause of death of the 55-year-old local man.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen said Scott’s autopsy has yet to be performed due to a back up at the Jefferson County Morgue. He said the autopsy may be done Friday.

Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working the homicide, which took place Tuesday in the 2200 block of 17th Street.

Detectives are asking if anyone has surveillance or security video between 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday or any information that could assist in the investigation.

Those who can help are asked to contact Det. Tomas Barboza at 409-983-8650 or tomas.barboza@portarthurtx.gov.

PAPD Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday of a person running down the street on 17th Street, which is near Liberty Avenue.

A welfare check was made at a home in the 2200 block of 17th Street and the occupant of the home was found deceased.