PHOTO GALLERY — Golden Triangle Emergency talks adopt-a-senior program

Community members and officials with Golden Triangle Emergency Center gathered Tuesday morning for a networking coffee event.

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce helped host the event, where Golden Triangle Marketing Coordinator Katlyn Anderson updated the community on the Port Arthur facility’s upgrades.

Lobby renovations are nearly complete.

Anderson also said Golden Triangle is launching a new adopt a high school senior program this year, where a 12th grade student in each school will be selected.

The student will be provided benefits for clothes, hygiene products and food.

Community members or businesses are welcome to donate to the effort.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center is located at 8035 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur and can be reached at 409-237-5870. Rapid COVID-19 testing is available.