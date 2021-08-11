PAPD: Man stabbed in pelvic region

A man sent to a Port Arthur hospital over the weekend following an altercation that led to a stabbing is not pursuing charges, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday after learning of the stabbing and were told it occurred at Paradise Apartments, 4001 Memorial Blvd.

Officers spoke with a male in the emergency room who “sustained a single stab wound to the pelvic area.”

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he has been released from medical care.

A suspect’s identity is known, but the victim is not pursuing charges and signed a statement for police indicating such.

Because of the family violence nature of the altercation, the case could be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution but that remains unlikely.