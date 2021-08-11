Kobe Langston King
Kobe Langston King, 18, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on August 3,2021 with his loving mother by his side.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 920 Washington Ave. Port Arthur, Texas.
With visitation from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
