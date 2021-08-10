Vehicles crash into active construction zone, 1 construction worker killed
Beaumont Police responded to the 11,000 block of Eastex Freeway (Hwy 69) southbound near Tram Road in reference to a multi vehicle crash.
The crash occurred at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday in an active construction zone and vehicles struck two road construction workers.
Both workers were taken to a local hospital, where one died from his injuries.
The investigation is on-going.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending next-of-kin notification.
