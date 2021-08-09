Otis Bernard Crawford, 68, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his residence in Port Arthur with his loving family at his side.

Otis was born on January 23, 1953, in Port Arthur to Myrtle Coleman Crawford and Lloyd Crawford.

He was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall Church in Port Arthur and was a retired forklift operator for Chevron for many years.

Otis loved to go fishing and enjoyed cooking for all his family and friends.

Otis is survived by his wife, Ethel Gallow Crawford of Port Arthur; children, Jasmine Crawford and Delesha Crawford both of Port Arthur and Otesha Crawford of Beaumont; his mother, Myrtle Crawford of Port Arthur; sister, Myrna Gants of Liberty, Texas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Crawford.

Private family services will be held at a later date and cremation services will be handled by Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.