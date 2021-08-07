Port Arthur Police: Mother arrested for helping son avoid fatal hit-&-run investigation for 2 years

The 64-year-old mother of a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run was arrested this week after Port Arthur Police said she aided her son’s run from authorities for nearly two years.

Police announced Friday afternoon that U.S. Marshals along with Jefferson County Warrant Division personnel arrested Mary Sanders Lock on Monday for hindering apprehension.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, Mary Lock has aided her son, Charles Lock, in eluding the police for almost two years.

Charles Lock was wanted for motion to revoke probation for felon in possession of a firearm, and was arrested in Baytown on July 27.

Charles Lock is a person of interest in the hit-and-run death of Jamica Thibo that occurred on Savannah Avenue in October of 2019.

Bond for Mary Lock was set at $30,000, which she posted Wednesday, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Lock was located and taken into custody at an apartment complex in Baytown without incident, police said.

The suspect was transported directly to Jefferson County Correctional Facility immediately following his arrest.

Long search

Port Arthur Police went public Nov. 10, 2020, with a request for help, asking the community to share location information on Lock.

At the time, Charles Lock had an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police stressed he was a person of interest in the fatality auto pedestrian crash that occurred Oct. 9, 2019.

It is believed Charles Lock struck and killed Thibo, then left the scene without rendering aid.

Thibo, 40, of Port Arthur was riding his bicycle while wearing reflective clothing and with a reflector on the front wheel of the bicycle when he was struck and killed in the 3000 block of Savannah Avenue near Motiva.

Surveillance video from Motiva provided to police shows Thibo on the bike traveling northbound. The video also shows a newer model white, four-door Dodge Ram pull up and stop at a red light at Savannah and 25th Street.

After the victim is struck — which happened at approximately 9:17 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019 — the unidentified driver leaves the scene only to park nearby, get out and survey the damage to his truck before leaving again.

The victim was discovered six hours later by Motiva security in the 3000 block of Savannah Avenue.

The truck police believe struck Thibo was found abandoned at Timber Creek Apartments near the back of the complex. The front passenger side of the vehicle had extensive damage.