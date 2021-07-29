Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 21-27
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 21 to July 27:
July 21
- April Haley, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.
July 22
- A theft attempt was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.
- Salvador Ortiz, 60, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Garner.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
- An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.
July 23
- Jazmen Haskins, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3000 block of Main.
- Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Main.
- Noah Romero, 24, was arrested for running a stop sign and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- Jerry Molley, 22, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
July 24
- A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.
- A criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
July 25
- Moses Fernandez, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.
- Leonardo Perales, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Texas 73.
July 26
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Deion Davis, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Forgeries were reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of 39th Street.
July 27
- Adam Cormier, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Shay Bobbitt, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jason Williams, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue.
- Robert Doucet, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Sue.
- Trevor Adams, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 25th Street.
- Kendrick Anderson, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
