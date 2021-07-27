New trial date set for suspect in 2018 killing of Floyd Dergent in Port Arthur

A trial date has been set for a Port Arthur man after the first trial ended in a mistrial.

Joshua Henderson’s first trial following the 2018 shooting death of Floyd Dergent ended on July 15, according to information from 252nd District Court Judge Raquel West’s court.

The new trial date is set for Nov. 15.

Attorney Brent Turk is representing Henderson.

Port Arthur Police responded to a report of shots fired at Prince Hall Village Apartments, 914 W. 14th St., July 25, 2018.

When officers arrived they found Dergent, 49, dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a press release from the Port Arthur Police Department. Officers described the shooting as “execution style,” because the victim couldn’t fight back.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Henderson, who was located by U.S. Marshals hiding in the trunk of a car in Dallas in November 2018.