Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

The Port Arthur Health Department on Thursday reported three COVID-related deaths in Mid and South counties.

A Port Arthur woman between 65-70, a Nederland woman between 40-45 and a Groves woman between 60-65 were the most recent of the region’s virus-related deaths.

Of the three, only the Groves woman was determined to have underlying health conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 74 deaths reported in Port Arthur, 29 in Nederland and 19 in Groves.

COVID vaccinations are free to all Mid and South county residents at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

As of July 15, there had been a total of 3,602 cases in Port Arthur, 1,350 in Groves, 2,174 in Nederland, and 1,285 in Port Neches.