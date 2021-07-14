Monica Louise Stephens DeBlanc, 63, of Houston, TX went into her heavenly home Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Monica was born on February 20, 1958, in Port Arthur, TX to the late Nona and Albert Stephens Sr.

Monica graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Stillwell Technical Institute Class of 1976, before becoming an EKG Technician.

Prior to her death she was a member of The Church Without Walls, in Houston, TX.

In her spare time, Monica loved to put together puzzles, shop, watch soap operas and take care of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Alton DeBlanc; brother Robert Stephens, Sr.; and daughter-in-love Adona Richard.

Those left to cherish her memory are the love of her life Patrick Harris, Sr.; daughters, Dee Dee Stephens-Broussard (Riley), Te’Keisha Roberts (George) and Dorothy DeBlanc; sons, Tenace Knight, Patrick Harris Jr., Travis Nicholas (Marthae) and Rashad Harris (Alexis); a host of grandchildren including Dontae Harris, Jaiden Broussard and Sydnie Elise Stephens-Broussard; siblings, Patricia Stephens, Albert Stephens Jr. (Jennifer), Darryl Duke (Rose), Johnita Clark (Clifton), Charles Stephens (Melissa), Jonathan Stephens and Jerome Stephens (Angela); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.