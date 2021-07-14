PNG’s Cameron Niedenthal excels at Lamar State, steps up to Division 1 program

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves graduate and Lamar State College Port Arthur softball player Cameron Niedenthal will play softball for UT-Arlington next season.

The freshman pitcher was named NJCAA Region 14 First Team All-South Conference and Second Team All-Region as a utility player. Niedenthal led her team all the way to the NCJAA Region 14 Championship game. The Seahawks had not won a regional tournament game prior to this past season.

The PNG grad said she is excited to take the next step in her athletic career.

“I feel like the practice I have put in on and off the field is starting to show,” Niedenthal said. “I feel like my dream is coming to reality. It is every softball player’s dream to go big.”

LSCPA coach Vance Edwards said he is proud of Niedenthal.

“Our ultimate goal is to get them to the next level,” he said. “Sometimes it just works out a little quicker than normal. She was going to go some place, and we knew it. We are just thankful for the time that she gave us. She had a great year.”

Niedenthal said she visited some of the coaches and players at UT-Arlington earlier in the year.

“I looked at the campus and it is really nice,” she said. “They have really nice facilities. I can’t complain when you go up there and see that. It was too good of an offer to pass up.”

Edwards said he believes Niedenthal will do well at the Division I school.

“She’ll be successful wherever she goes,” he said. “She is a smart kid with a good head on her shoulders. She is going to do well at whatever she does. It will be fun to watch her compete at the next level and take UT-Arlington to the next level.”

The pitcher said she wants to encourage players to not be afraid to stay local to keep playing softball.

“Everyone wants to go big,” she said. “But you can start small and go big if you work hard enough for it.”

Niedenthal said she wants to start her stint at UTA consistent and not have to work into a rhythm.

“I just want to go up there and start up how I ended here,” she said.