Port Arthur Police investigate body found in store parking lot vehicle

By PA News

Published 3:52 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Port Arthur Police Department officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Friday.

The store is located in the 8300 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Det. Sadie Guedry confirmed the discovery to Port Arthur Newsmedia.

Additional details have not been released.

