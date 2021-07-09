Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local district champ, plus another missing playoffs

The newest edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted where the local schools would finish this upcoming fall.

The magazine predicts Memorial to continue its reign atop District 9-5A Division I and believes quarterback Jah’mar Sanders would retain his district MVP status.

The publication has Beaumont United finishing second with defensive back Chandler Rivers bringing home the defensive MVP.

The Titans secured their first undefeated regular season in school history last season but fell in the opening round of the playoffs.

The magazine has Friendswood and Goose Creek Memorial rounding out the top four spots in the district.

Nederland, which had the deepest playoff push of the area teams last season, is forecasted to finished second in District 12-5A-II behind Crosby. The Cougars made it all the way to the state championship game last year.

Nederland’s dynamic receiver/defensive back/punter/returner Kyndon Fuselier was named preseason MVP for the district. Fuselier finished last season with 59 catches for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The magazine cited the mass exodus of graduated seniors as a cause for concern for the Bulldogs.

The 400-page publication believes Port Neches-Groves would finish fifth in the district, which would be the first time the Indians failed to make the playoffs in eight years.

The magazine has Barbers Hill and Texas City finishing over PNG. How the young skill position players for the Indians develop could be the determining factor in PNG making the playoffs for a ninth straight year.

Best in the State

Memorial was well represented in the Top-300 category. Running back Adrain Hayward was named to the Best of the Rest list for running backs.

Titans defensive end Christian Thomas was named to the Best of the Rest category for d-linemen.

Sanders was named to the same category for athletes, and cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau (Texas commit) was named the No. 4 defensive back in the state.

The Memorial senior class wasn’t the only grade to get love from Dave Campbell’s magazine.

Junior tackle Cayden Bowie was named as one of the top 100 prospects for the Class of 2023.