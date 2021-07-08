Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 30-July 6
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 30 to July 6:
June 30
- Ivory Pickett, 26, was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 5100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Jeremy Scott, 32, was arrested for controlled substance and warrants in the 1900 block of block of Williams.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5900 block of block of 32nd Street.
July 1
- Weldon Ford, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Logan Eaglin, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failed to identify fugitive giving false information, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Charles Ross, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Dave.
- Maricruz Chavarria, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Duty on striking of unattended vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Garfield.
July 2
- Glenn Breda, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 2100 block of Texas 73.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Forgery was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
July 3
- Mitchell Werner, 52, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 4400 block of Boyd.
- An injury was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
July 4
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
- Kurt Jones, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and open alcohol container in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Taylor Davis, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Terrell.
July 5
- Joel Espinosa, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25Th Street.
- Javain Alpough, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Quinshonn Alpough, 21, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Joseph Manisoaloo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 7100 block of Terrell.
- Sara Gregory, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Terrell.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 5900 block of Jackson.
July 6
- Kristopher Manning, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Sandra Jackson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of West Parkway.
- Melony Horn, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 2200 block of West Parkway.
- Daylena Whaley, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An indecent exposure was reported in the 3600 block of Main.
