Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:
- Devante Simmons, 24, warrant other agency
- Ruth Steward, 34, public intoxication
- Anfernee Broxton, 27, warrant other agency
- Hervis Allen III, 34, Nederland warrants
- Tiffany Giles, 38, Nederland warrants
- Ednakeshaia Reynolds, 44, warrant other agency
- Benjamin Cooper, 36, injury child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, obstruction or retaliation
- Ashley Green, 26, warrant other agency
- Trevette Richardson, 22, Nederland warrants
- Terry Howard, 24, Nederland warrants
- Troy Bouchon, 25, Nederland warrants
- Tony Williams, 57, warrant other agency
- Carlee Ward, 29, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:
June 21
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 14th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 31st Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication near 34th Street and Memphis.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Eighth Street, Port Neches.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.
June 22
- Theft of services was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue O.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
- Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
June 23:
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1200 block of U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- An officer received information in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
June 24
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue A.
- Interference with child custody was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
June 25
- A person was arrested for injury child/elderly/disabled w/ intent bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport and obstruction or retaliation in the 3600 block of Park Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.
June 26
- Credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- Forgery was reported in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Franklin.
June 27
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- An officer received information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
