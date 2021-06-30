Free community event starts July 1 in Port Arthur

A four-day community event featuring music, food, vendors and free activities for children is coming to downtown Port Arthur.

The HK Community Unity Fair is set for 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 600 Austin Ave.

The event is sponsored by Community In-Power and Development Association Inc., which was created by environmental justice activist Hilton Kelley.

Kelley said the fair stems from 2008 when he was given a resolution from the city claiming July 1 as Hilton Kelley Day in honor of the work he has done as an environmentalist.

“Every year I try to do something to give back to the community,” Kelley said, adding it’s also a chance for local entrepreneurs to gather and sell their goods.

The fair is free to the public.

A portion of the 600 block of Austin Avenue will be blocked off for the event to allow for vendors, rides and more.

In addition, representatives with Valero Port Arthur refinery will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“Valero Port Arthur Refinery is proud to be part of the Community Unity Fair and have our human resource professionals available to share resources to better prepare residents for employment and workplace opportunities,” according to information from Valero.

Kelley said Valero will meet with people looking for employment, and he welcomes the opportunity to work together with the refinery.

Kelley also hopes see local entrepreneurs take part in the fair. As of Tuesday there were seven vendors signed up to participate. The cost is $25 per day.

For more information, call 409-498-1088 or log onto cidainc.org.