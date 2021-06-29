John Arthur LeJunie, 65, of Groves, Texas passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on June 15, 1956 to Dave Adam LeJunie, Jr. and Mildred Trahan LeJunie.

John had lived in Nederland for over 40 years and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He was also a member of the Nederland Girls Softball Association for 10 years.

He was retired from the Waste Water Treatment Plant with the City of Nederland after 25 years of service.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jodie LeJunie.

He is survived by two daughters, Lyndsey LeJunie of Groves, Texas and Taylor Darby and husband Corey of Lumberton, Texas, sisters, Kathleen Romano and husband Anthony of Nederland, Texas, Rebecca England of Nederland, Texas, Katherine Deckert and husband Anthony of China, Texas, and Cynthia Cormier and husband Robert of Dayton, Texas, brothers, Gordon LeJunie of Nederland, Texas, Aubrey LeJunie and wife JoAnn of Port Neches, Texas, Dave Adam LeJunie, III and wife Rebecca of Arkansas, Andrew LeJunie and wife Heather of Nederland, Texas and five grandchildren, JoLeah Rinehart, Keaton Rinehart, Koriegh Kibodeaux, Janessa Vazquez and Carson Vazquez.